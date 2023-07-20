Meek Mill Raps His Favorite Jay-Z Bar [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Which Hov lyrics does Meek Mill favor the most?

Robert “Meek Mill” Williams has been closely aligned with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter for years. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency once managed the Philadelphia native. Plus, both emcees helped found the REFORM Alliance.

Meek Mill recently attended the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala. HipHopDX caught up with Meek on the event’s red carpet and asked him to name his favorite bar from Jay-Z.

“My favorite Hov bar of all time is every bar,” answered Meek Mill. The 36-year-old rapper then began reciting lyrics from the Timbaland-produced “Is That Yo B####” single featuring Missy Elliott.

#DXCLUSIVE: Meek Mill raps his favorite JAY-Z bars 🔥



What are your favorite Hov lyrics? https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/zSsqcxusMx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 18, 2023

Five years ago, Meek Mill recruited Jay-Z to appear on his “What’s Free” track off the Championships album. That well-received collaboration also featured Meek’s longtime musical mentor Rick Ross.

Meek Mill has been making more headlines over the last several months for his public comments than his music. He faced backlash in June for his reaction to YK Osiris forcibly kissing Sukihana on camera.

In addition, many Megan Thee Stallion supporters chastised Meek for saying “Free Tory Lanez” at the Rolling Loud Portugal festival earlier this month. A jury convicted Lanez of assault with a semiautomatic handgun and other charges in connection to a July 2020 shooting that left Megan injured.