Meek Mill Slammed Online After Defending YK Osiris Amid Backlash For Forcing Kiss On Sukihana 

Meek Mill is catching heat online after defending YK Osiris, seemingly telling Sukihana, “Don’t do this to him please he a good kid.”

Meek Mill is feeling the Internet’s wrath after speaking up for YK Osiris.

The Philly rapper took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the viral video showing YK Osiris forcibly kissing Sukihana during a panel at Diddy’s recent Crew League event.

After the footage surfaced online, Sukihana revealed she was “hurt” and “scared to stand up for myself,” following the incident. Meek Mill responded after a blog page shared her remarks.

In a tweet seemingly directed towards Sukihana, Meek explained that while he supports the “Pretty and Ratchet” rapper, YK Osiris shouldn’t be torn down for his mistakes.

“Don’t do this to him please he a good kid …. Just slap him and he gotta let you something,” he wrote. “We don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that s### down on some street s###.”

However, many tweeters disagreed with his take, blasting him in the replies.

“What the f### is wrong with you, you degenerate hog,” read one comment that garnered nearly 3,000 likes.

After seeing the response, Meek Mill returned an hour later to call out what he regards as “superficial shaming, judging gaslighting,” adding that Sukihana should determine what happens to YK Osiris.

“Y’all drawing a big line between men and women nowadays on social …..it’s getting bad in the black community! All this internet superficial shaming, judging gaslighting only hurt us people,” he stated.

“It’s alot of people who need strength especially young black men,” Meek Mill continued. “He might gotta rumble suki brother anything but this same internet tear each other down stuff! Suki can do what she wants she feels violated… but let me mind my business.”

The backlash continued, and Meek Mill returned with a final response. “And protect suki!” he added. “Osiris you a dh! Go back to church stop following the heathens!”

Check out some of the responses to Meek Mill at the end of the page.

YK Osiris Apologizes To Sukihana

Meanwhile, YK Osiris apologized for his actions in an Instagram post Wednesday evening (Jun. 14). The “BE MY GIRL” hitmaker claimed he “misread” the situation in what was an attempt at being “playful” gone wrong. He also said, “I understand the importance of consent,” adding, I am embarrassed by my behavior.”

Bro im still thinking about what Meek Mill just said i don’t think N##### know how harmful it is to openly excuse sexual assault for the sake of keeping the peace in the “community” you’re failing women at the expense of predators. — Nik (@_NikSpace) June 15, 2023



I be trying tell n##### losing a 10/10 woman can really make you lose your mind , look at Meek Mill — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) June 15, 2023

Everyone after seeing why Meek Mill is trending: pic.twitter.com/XgkjwiF4YC — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) June 15, 2023

this suki situation really does highlight how big r*pe culture is. this n#### Meek Mill really said “we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes” and the “mistake” in question is SA. why does protecting BM always come at the expense of BW safety and life. pathetic https://t.co/10KxE5g9Tj — Dorian Verne’ (@dorianvernee) June 15, 2023

Meek mill gotta be a satire https://t.co/GmgSLwcv4o — BADSIDE (@ellzBS) June 15, 2023