Meek Mill Reacts To Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over “Not Like Us” 

Drake’s recent lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has people questioning how Meek Mill feels about the situation, considering the Philadelphia rapper was once the subject of a scathing diss track from the Toronto superstar.

One of those raising questions was battle rap legend Arsonal Da Rebel, who took to social media to address Meek Mill directly, referring to his 2015 beef with Drake.

“I WONDER HOW @MeekMill FEEL BOUT DRAKE SUING,” he wrote. “CAUSE N##### SAID THIS N THAT BOUT HIM…… DRAKE WENT ALL OUT ON MEEK.

Although Meek Mill responded to the Newark, New Jersey native, he gave a convoluted answer. He went off on a tangent about streaming numbers, stating that he ignored his label’s advice not to drop “DC4” until the feud was over. He also seemingly implied that there was a social media campaign fueling the beef.

“Label told me don’t drop nothing,” he wrote. “I went against that and dropped dc4 mixxtape ‘Shari Bryant backed me herself’ 90k first week to heat up … I couldn’t make any playlist either that had me confused a lil losing confidence but I knew 80% was campaign! Influence for the net only.”

Meek Mill elaborated in a follow-up tweet, but it still offered no clarity on his thoughts about Drake suing UMG.

“It all comes down to who know who,” he added. “once I started owning companies I wanted to be in convo with the high level shakers and owners if I made more than 100m on a label because not the only business I got and I deal with the top people at companies to get top results!”

However, Meek also appeared to distinguish himself from Drake in a third post. He stated that while he taken losses, “I learn from them and move on!”

Unlike Meek, Arsonal clearly stated his thoughts on lawsuits stemming from rap battles.

“IN A RAP BATTLE U CAN SAY WATEVA U WANT…… POINT BLANK PERIOD,” he said. “U DNT SUE A N#### CAUSE HE HURT YA FEELINGS N CALLED U SOMETHING WEATHER ITS TRU OR NOT….. IF U COULDNT HANDLE THE LYRICS WHY ENTER THE BATTLE? ILL TELL YALL WHY HE THOUGHT HE WAS UNBEATABLE!! (we all lose sometimes).”