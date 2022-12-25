Meek Mill’s Generosity Brings Hope And Freedom To Women In Correctional Facility

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Twenty women are rejoiceing during the holiday season Thanks to hometown hero Meek Mill and his amazing act of goodwill! Read more!

Thanks to Meek Mill’s generous contribution, 20 women at the Riverside Correctional Facility are now free on bail.

Five of these women were able to spend Christmas Eve with their loved ones, and the remaining 15 will be released in the coming week with the help of the REFORM Alliance.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, so I understand what these women and their families are going through,” Meek Mill told the Philly Voice in a statement..

“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year,” Meek Mill said.

As a special treat, each of the women will also receive a gift card to treat themselves to some much-needed groceries or gifts.

The journey of REFORM began when recording artist Meek Mill, co-founder Jay-Z, and billionaire philanthropist Michael Rubin, were moved to action after Meek was unfairly sentenced to two to four years in prison for popping a wheelie.

The #FreeMeek movement and his subsequent release on bail brought awareness to Meek’s case and eventually led to his freedom.

In an effort to bring about change and justice for all, this group of philanthropists and activists came together to launch REFORM Alliance on January 23, 2019.

Earlier this week, Meek Mill and the REFORM Alliance partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers to bring joy to 30 children whose parents are in prison for minor probation violations.

The event, called “Eagle for a Day,” took place at the NovaCare Complex and allowed the children to sign one-day contracts with the team and receive their own jerseys.

What a heartwarming and uplifting way to end the year!