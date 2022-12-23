Meek Mill, The Eagles & 76ers Host 30 Kids In A Day Of Holiday Cheer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill gave back in a major way to the kids in his hometown of Philly with the help of the 76ers, The Eagles and others. Read more!

Philadelphia hometown hero Meek Mill has linked with two of the city’s sports teams to address prison reform through a day of holiday cheer.

According to Page Six, Meek Mill and his Reform Alliance worked with the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers to brighten the day for 30 kids whose parents are incarcerated on minor probation violations.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the Reform Alliance was founded by the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist, Jay-Z, Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The event was called an “Eagle for a Day” at the NovaCare Complex, where the kids were able to sign one-day contracts with the team and receive their own jerseys.

Meek and Rubin gave the children and their families merchandise and other cool stuff.

The young people also competed in a “Jr. Combine” experience at the practice facility. While there, they received wisdom from head coach Nick Sirianni. In addition to this, the children got to play quarterback with Mill, throwing and catching passes.

Another exercise they did was sprinting in a 40-yard dash alongside Rubin, Meek, and Eagles players. Afterward, the group traveled to the Wells Fargo Center for the “76ers VIP Gameday Experience.”

Once they linked with the basketball players, they sat with head coach Doc Rivers and participated in a question-and-answer session. The guests saw the 76ers play against the Kings when that was over.

Shout out to Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay, Dallas Goedert, Howie Roseman, Josh Harris, and David Adelman for sharing their time with the children.