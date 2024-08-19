Meek Mill Rehashes Nipsey Hussle & PnB Rock Deaths In Reaction To Probation Officer Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill is once again opening up about the alleged harassment he faced during his time on probation, this time bringing the legacies of late rappers Nipsey Hussle and PnB Rock along for the discourse, which is reigniting public scrutiny over his legal ordeal.

The Philadelphia rapper, who was on probation for over a decade, recently took to Twitter to respond to a viral TikTok interview featuring a former Philly probation officer, sharing personal details of his experience.

In the brief one video, which runs less than two minutes, the ex-probation officer says Meek never failed a drug test, but was constantly subjected to meetings and screenings a part of a pattern of harassment.

The officer claimed his colleagues were “obsessed” with Meek, in addition to alleging one of Drake’s former video girl mistresses was receiving preferential treatment over the Dreamchasers rapper, who claims he was subjected to weekly meetings at the height of his career.

“If we can get y’all to find all the other stories how I used to be low and normal person on probation doing well ’til Brinkley ‘mind meek tangle’ started with me,” Meek wrote in a tweet in response to the video. “Even the P.O caught a crazy obsession ‘Treas Underwood,’” hinting at what he describes as a long-standing and unjust fixation on his life.

Meek Mill further elaborated on the exhausting conditions of his probation in a follow-up tweet, in which he lays out how the strenuous nature of his probation’s rehabilitation program interfered with his burgeoning rap career. While venting his frustrations, Meek appeared to compare the severity of the danger the situation he was put in to the fatal circumstances that resulted in the deaths of Nipsey and PnB.

“Lady had me seeing my P.O in Philly once a week for like 5 years straight while I [was] traveling the world with my career!” he wrote. “Every time you come home it cost and you might get into some city s### like my fallen brothers Nipsey [Hussle] and PnB [Rock] got into just being in those environments!”

Meek Mill’s legal battles came to a major turning point in 2019 when his probation was finally cleared after Meek pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor firearm charge in Philadelphia and prosecutors dismissed all remaining counts against him, followed by the asterisk a judge added upon imposing no further penalty.

The ruling marked the first major positive development in Meek’s probation, which lasted 12 years following his initial arrest in 2007 in Philadelphia for guns and drugs when he was just 19 years old.

At one point, Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison for minor probation violations and served five months in prison. Following his release in 2018 and the subsequent clearing of his record in 2023, Meek Mill has continued to push for reforms of the legal system.

Check out the video along with Meek’s tweets above.