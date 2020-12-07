Meek Mill Responds To Criticism For Only Giving A Group Of Kids $20 To Split

(AllHipHop News)
There appears to be a growing “eat the rich” movement happening on Twitter at the moment. First, Cardi B was called out for asking her followers if she should buy an $88,000 purse, then Meek met the wrath of the Twittersphere after posting a video to his Instagram Story.
On Sunday, Meek recorded himself talking to some young, Black boys in Atlanta who were out in the street selling bottles of water. The clip included the multi-millionaire giving the group $20 while asking them what exactly is he supporting with his cash. They responded, “The water hustle.”
In Meek’s next Instagram Story post – which was captioned “Atl RUNTZ” – he can be heard telling the boys that he just gave them money after one of them complained that the other boys would not split the $20 gift. Meek then told him, “That’s a dub.”
That IG video eventually made its way to Twitter where some users expressed scorn toward Meek for not offering the children more than $20. Other people defended the Philadelphia-raised emcee for giving away any of his own money. Meek addressed the situation by simply tweeting, “They appreciated it they just hustling kids…”
They appreciated it they just hustling kids ….. https://t.co/QzUhJejGl0
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2020