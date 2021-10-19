Meek Mill Says He’ll Retire From His Rap “Day Job” Within 5 Years

Meek Mill revealed his intent to step away from being an active performer after releasing four or five more albums.

Meek Mill has retirement on his mind.

In an interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, Meek Mill suggested he only has a few years left as an active performer. The Philadelphia native said he’s ready to explore ventures beyond rapping.

“I got like three, four more years left,” Meek revealed. “That’s it. I’ve been rapping since I was 23 … I can’t be performing forever. I probably got two, three more years. I think these the last years I’m going hard with music and I’ma go pursue like other stuff too.”

Meek Mill noted he wouldn’t stop music completely, but he’s ready to move on from being a full-time artist. He thinks his days of touring and dedicating himself to recording albums are numbered.

“I’ll still make music but going on tour, working on the album six months, being away from my family that long – I give up,” he said. “Let the young n##### come up next and see … just move me out of the way.”

As Meek Mill explained it, he envisions himself in a spot where rapping is no longer his “day job.” He believes he’ll reach this point after releasing a few more albums.

“I’ll still be rapping,” he said. “Anybody wanna buy an NFT or some s### like that? We still got s### going on, but I ain’t gonna make that my priority of my day job – music all day. I got like four or five more albums and we over with.”

Meek Mill is coming off the release of his Expensive Pain LP, which dropped on October 1. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making it the seventh Top 10 project of his career.