Meek Mill Praises Burkina Faso—The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing  

Meek Mill is getting clowned online after confusing Burkina Faso with its leader, Ibrahim Traore, in a tweet.

Meek Mill is getting roasted online after sharing his admiration for Burkina Faso.

The Philly rapper has notoriously faced years of online roasting, fueled by viral memes, social media missteps, public feuds, and moments that the internet has turned into running jokes.

He added to the catalog of awkward posts with a tweet on Sunday (December 22), seemingly mistaking the West African country of Burkina Faso with its military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

“Burkina Faso need social media,” Meek Mill wrote. “I been following him for a while now! I like his energy and heart!”

Miffed social media users swiftly responded with one asking, “Are you doing this on purpose ???”

Another clarified, “Bro, it’s an entire country, not a SoundCloud rapper waiting for your co-sign. Do some research before spewing nonsense.”

Others deduced that Meek Mill was praising Traore, who has been President of Burkina Faso since 6 October 2022 after seizing power in a coup.

“He’s talking about the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore,” one user shared. “(one of the very few African leaders who aren’t puppets installed by the west). May Allah protect him…. The fact Meek Mill of all people is talking about him makes me respect him so much.”

He’s talking about the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore (one of the very few African leaders who aren’t puppets installed by the west). May Allah protect him…. The fact Meek Mill of all people is talking about him makes me respect him so much. https://t.co/8I4YicEYkR pic.twitter.com/zo6MNKkWUG — honeydewdrop:) (@honeydew667) December 23, 2024

Meek Mill Considers Ghana Move

While Meek Mill might struggle to distinguish his African nations from their leaders, he has considered a move to the continent.

He toyed with the idea of buying property in Ghana back in 2020.

“I want to buy a property in Ghana where do I start? A nice house. I need to feel that experience with my family as another option in life,” Meek Mill explained. “I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I been living.. the odds are too stacked against us it feels like!”

Then earlier this year, Meek Mill expressed his desire to become a Ghanaian citizen.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!!” he declared. “America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!”

Check out some other responses to Meek Mill’s Burkina Faso blunder below.

Burkina Faso himself. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/3P6E82fMQr — The Muffin Man 🇧🇼 🇫🇷 (@Nigel_Mang) December 23, 2024

This easily the dumbest n#### on the internet https://t.co/snWsP0O2bf — 🫵🏾 (@Less_HumbleTeej) December 23, 2024

Every few months, Meek Mill validates all the expressions in this photo. https://t.co/AO0aKn4tee pic.twitter.com/WyfGvQda36 — Tevin (@OBSXSSION1) December 23, 2024