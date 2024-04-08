Meek Mill Says He Will “Bang Out” Anyone Trying To Sexually Assault Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill doesn’t attempt to filter himself on social media, resulting in him making some bizarre comments.

Meek Mill’s peculiar verbiage created more online drama for the outspoken rapper on Monday (April 8). Fans were baffled when he explained what he would do to someone attempting to sexually assault him in a rant on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!” he wrote. “Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f### it lol.”

Meek Mill faced an onslaught of gay jokes and rumors due to accusations in Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Lil Rod claimed Diddy had sexual relations with Meek Mill, among other men.

The allegations upset Meek Mill, leading to repeated outbursts on X since February. Fans encouraged him to stop posting so much, yet he continued to unleash his unfiltered thoughts on social media. The Philly native noted he’s his “own publicist,” defending his desire to say whatever’s on his mind.

“Yall call it trolling I call it I have 2 young kings papi and czar plus my other son I raised zah that see magnified press … to know they can be whatever they want but their dad represent one thing and if I was gay they probably wouldn’t be living!” he wrote. “They using social medial to influence the election of the president of the United States … to shut up and not express the moral thinking a person with a soul a gold as mines would silence me …I want people in different countries to hear my voice.. you never been lock 23/1 I get it.”

Meek Mill said X a.k.a. Twitter is his “journal now.” He advised people to unfollow him if they’re not entertained.