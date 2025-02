Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill asked his followers for help contesting a tax bill from 2013, arguing that the amount exceeded his reported earnings for the year.

Meek Mill is calling on his supporters to help him fight a multi-million-dollar tax bill he was hit with over a decade ago.

According to the Philly native, the IRS issued him a tax bill in 2013 for an amount greater than his total earnings that year, and he is now looking to challenge the payment.

He took to X (Twitter) on Monday (February 24) to complain about the stress of dishing out nearly $3 million.

“IRS made me pay 2.8m from 2013 and I only made 2 million,” he wrote. “How do I fight that? I been paying my taxes since I was 23 years old … paying damn near 3m out your account randomly is stressful!”

However, while some offered specific tips or explanations, many of his followers urged him to seek professional advice from an accountant.

“Youve been paying tax since you first started spending money,” one person replied. “Just a thought but how about calling an accountant. You know someone knowledgeable with experience in these matters.”

Another added, “Imma go out on a limb here and say, none of your followers ever had this problem.”

Meek Mill Denies He’s In Debt To IRS Over Tax Bill

Others mistakenly believed Meek Mill was facing legal trouble with the IRS and that the tax bill could land him in jail, similar to other rappers and celebrities.

However, Meek set the record straight in a follow-up tweet, insisting that he wasn’t in debt, but rather disputed the IRS’s demand, as he didn’t believe it matched his reported income.

“I’m not in tax [debt],” he added. “I’m saying, I know I didn’t owe 2.8 in taxes if I only made 2m max in 2013!”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Meek Mill teased his upcoming collab with Fridayy, “Proud of Me.” He shared a video of his fellow Philly native reflecting on the loss of his father last year.

The track features on Friday’s upcoming album, Some Days I’m Good Some Days I’m Not, due Friday (February 28).