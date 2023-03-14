Meek Mill Selling Eight-Bedroom, 10 Bathroom Atlanta Mansion He Never Lived In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill has put his Atlanta mansion on the market, one he says he never even lived in. On Sunday (March 12), the Dream Chasers Records founder shared an Instagram post featuring a video of the sprawling property. It’s located in the Sandy Springs/Buckhead area and boasts eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

He wrote in the caption, “MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL. my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years. sandy springs/buckhead area! When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this s##### video lol.”

Hip-Hop legend Kid Capri sounded mildly interested, replying in the comment section, “Check your Dm.” Others offered Meek Mill some advice, telling him he needs to have it “staged” in order for it to feel like a home.

The property comes with several amenities, including a tennis court, pool, jacuzzi, twin garages, a movie theater and sauna. Meek Mill didn’t reveal how much he paid for the home. Watch the video above.