Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Heads To VSU For Convo On Criminal Reform

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance is venturing out to talk about Criminal Justice on the campus of Virginia State University.

REFORM plans to attend more historically Black college or university campuses to have conversations on what they can do as students to make a difference and create awareness about criminal justice, according to the school’s website.

Dr. Wes Bellamy, Chair of the VSU Department of Political Science and Director of the JMLI, said, “In 2020, we launched the John Mercer Langston Institute (JMLI) for African American Political Leadership to create changemakers in this country. This event is another opportunity to continue cultivating informed black leaders at Virginia State University who will go into the community as changemakers.”

“Young people have always been the engine of change for this country,” said Robert Rooks, CEO of REFORM Alliance.

Adding, “If we really want to change the criminal justice system, we need young people to be involved. We are thrilled to partner with Virginia State University to inspire the next generation of criminal justice reform advocates.”

After the conversation, Wallo and Gillie, hosts of the popular podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, hosted an Instagram Live on REFORM and VSU’s social media channels to check in about what the students learned.