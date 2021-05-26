Meek Mill To Perform Before Triller Fight Club’s López Vs Kambosos Boxing Event

The undisputed light heavyweight championship will be on the line in Miami.

The initial outing for the Triller Live Concert Series is scheduled for June 19. Hip Hop star Meek Mill is set to hit the stage at the “Fight Club-Greatest Showman” spectacle along with Puerto Rican performer Myke Towers and Reggaeton artist Lunay. The musical showcase will be part of the Triller Fight Club boxing league event.

“This line-up will be as good as the best of the best festivals,” says Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg. “For the first time ever we’re offering fans two for one, come see an epic world-class concert followed by the year’s most important boxing event.”

So You Think You Can Dance co-creator Nigel Lythgoe is producing this edition of the Triller Live Concert Series. The entertainment extravaganza will be Miami’s first “full open seating” live event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event will be the ultimate culmination of boxing purism melded with a show everyone will remember,” says Nigel Lythgoe. “Crafted around Little Havana in a theme embracing the Latin flair, we have everything from the best Latin dancing to performances that will be seen one time only and never again, and is sure to have the world talking about for years to come.”

The concert featuring Meek Mill, Myke Towers, and Lunay is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm ET. Additional performing acts will be revealed in the coming weeks. A multi-title fight card will follow the Triller Live Concert Series.

Teófimo “The Takeover” López will face off against George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr. for the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and The Ring lightweight championships. Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos are also set to go head-to-head.

“Boxing fans will be treated to a card including two unforgettable, four-belt undisputed championship fights, in addition to a heavyweight world title eliminator,” said Peter Kahn, Chief Boxing Officer for Triller. “Boxing fans wil not want to miss these fights.”

Triller Fight Club will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The stadium is the current home of the Miami Marlins baseball franchise. Ticket prices range from $150 to $10,000. Limited luxury suites are also available.

“Come for the concert, come for the Greatest Showman show, come for the dancing, come for the boxing, or come for it all,” suggests Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller. “Unlike past events, the concert will be first, so if you only want the concert, you can do that. If it’s not your cup of tea, come for the boxing and the show, or come for all of it. We have something for everyone.”

Kavanaugh adds, “The fights will be the focus during the fight window and the music during the music window, so fight fans and music fans alike will be able to watch what they love, uninterrupted.”