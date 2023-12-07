Meek Mill Says New Unreleased “Intro” Will Top “Dreams And Nightmares”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares studio LP hosts one of the greatest introduction songs in Hip-Hop history. The Tone the Beat Bully-produced title track sets the tone for the album.

According to Meek, his fans can expect another superb intro in the near future. The Philadelphia-bred rapper took to the X social media platform to make a bold declaration.

“I just laid a new intro… I think it will top ‘Dreams and Nightmares’!!!! Nobody can tell me different but the streets! Ima drop it b4 my album!!!!” tweeted Meek Mill on Wednesday (December 6). He later posted, “I need a whole channel on satellite radio! ‘DREAM CHASERS RADIO.'”

I just laid a new intro …. I think it will top dreams and nightmares!!!! Nobody can tell me different but the streets! Ima drop it b4 my album!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2023

I need a whole channel on satellite radio! “DREAM CHASERS RADIO” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 7, 2023

Dreams and Nightmares dropped on October 30, 2012, via Maybach Music Group/Warner Records. Meek Mill’s debut LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The RIAA certified Dreams and Nightmares as Gold.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” song earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. Other rap stars, like Lil Wayne and Cassidy, have also freestyled over the beat for Meek’s classic opener.

Meek Mill recently teamed with his MMG captain, Rick Ross, to release the Too Good to Be True joint album. Too Good to Be True starts off with the “Shaq & Kobe” collaboration.