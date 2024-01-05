Meek Mill Unveils Weed Venture After Claiming He Would Stop Smoking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill announced his new strain despite saying he was going to quit smoking weed due to health concerns.

Meek Mill quickly changed his stance on smoking marijuana. Months after claiming he would quit smoking, the Philadelphia-bred rapper revealed he was developing his own strain of weed on Thursday (January 4).

“Of course I’m starting a weed strand to go along with the new album!” he wrote on Instagram.

The announcement baffled some of his social media followers due to his previous comments about giving up weed. Meek Mill said he was going to stop smoking in November 2023.

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”

Meek Mill was inspired by Snoop Dogg, who shocked fans by announcing he was “giving up smoke” late last year. But Snoop Dogg did not stop smoking weed. He simply trolled fans via social media as part of a marketing campaign for Solo Stove.

“I have an announcement,” Snoop Dogg said in the advertisement. “I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking: ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. Clever.”

Meek Mill also teased a new album with his weed strain. The project will be the follow-up to last year’s Too Good to Be True album with Rick Ross. Too Good to Be True had disappointing first-week sales, debuting at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was Meek Mill’s lowest-charting release since 2020’s Quarantine Pack EP.