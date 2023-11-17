Meek Mill Plans To Stop Smoking After Snoop Dogg Calls It Quits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Has the Doggfather ignited a move away from weed?

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. shocked the world this week when the longtime marijuana enthusiast announced his smoking days are coming to an end. The Hip-Hop icon apparently inspired Meek Mill to make a lifestyle change as well.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” read a message by Snoop Dogg shared on his Instagram page.

Snoop’s post quickly went viral and became a top trending topic on social media. One of the central figures on Dr. Dre’s classic 1992 album, The Chronic, sparked a lot of conversation about cannabis use.

For example, Meek Mill took to the X platform to address the news of Snoop Dogg apparently stepping away from being, arguably, the most famous weed smoker on the planet.

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking,” Meek Mill tweeted on November 16. He continued, “Ima follow Snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit [of] emphysema in [my] chest.”

The Dream Chasers leader also added, “If I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”

Meek Mill recently teamed up with Rick Ross to release the MMG-backed Too Good To Be True collaborative project. In addition, Snoop Dogg has teased re-teaming with Dr. Dre for the Missionary album, a sequel to Snoop’s Doggystyle from 1993.