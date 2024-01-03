Meek Mill Warns Youth To Shun “Gangsta” Lifestyle: Be “Smart” To Get Out Of Poverty 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill has a message for the younger generation, warning them to be “smart” and not “gangsta” to better their lives.

Meek Mill is dishing out some advice to the younger generation, warning youths to shun a “gangsta” lifestyle as a way out of poverty.

The Philly rapper took to social media on the second day of the year to share some wisdom with his followers.

“Being gangsta will get you hurt put in jail or killed,” Meek Mill began his post on X. “Being smart will get you out of poverty and your family and friends living better.

Furthermore, Meek Mill said that there’s “no comparison,” insisting that “being smart is the only solid way out the trenches… everything else is wide range life risk just to survive!”

After spending many years on probation, Meek Mill uses his platform to advocate for criminal justice reform. He now serves as a Co-Chair of the REFORM Alliance non-profit organization alongside Michael Rubin.

Last month, the Philly rapper broke down during a bill signing ceremony to celebrate the passage of probation reform, a bill he championed.

“We grew up in the streets,” Meek told the crowd, which included Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. “We try to be better, but they labeled us ‘felons,’ sent us back to jail. I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today. And I’m proud of that.”

Meek Mill recently responded to criticisms over his musical content. Fellow rapper Dee-1 questioned him being “the face of prison reform” and said Meek “can do better.”

He replied via Instagram, writing, “I was rapping this way when I became the face of reform… That’s how I got there, y’all forgot that fast.”