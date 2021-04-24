Meek Mill’s Artist Tafia Charged With Using Walmart To Run $360,000 Scam

Tafia appeared in court today where he was charged with being a part of an organized theft ring that used Walmart’s wire service to steal over $300,000.

A budding rapper signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers imprint is dealing with a nightmare of a legal problem – he’s been arrested for wire fraud.

Tafia was one of four people who were arrested by the cops for running a scheme at a Walmart in Miami, which netted the rapper and his crew about $360,000.

According to WSVN, Tafia, born Emmanual Alexis, made his first appearance in court today, for using Walmart’s wire transfer services to steal a massive amount of money.

Tafia made his first appearance in court earlier today (April 23rd) to face a variety of charges that include complicated fraudulent transfer of money. The 31-year-old was also charged with grand theft and possession of a firearm.

Earlier this week after his Audi SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on State Road 112, which sent the big rig into a concrete barrier wall, causing it to spill fuel and explode into a massive fireball.

Tafia previously served a seven-year prison sentence for a 2008 robbery charge he caught when he was 18. He honed his skills in while he was locked up and he jumped into the rap game shortly after his release.

Since then, Tafia has dropped his standout singles “Uber Me’ and “Ran Thru.” The rapper officially signed to Dream Chasers in 2020.