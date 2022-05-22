Megan Fox Makes Stunning Revelation about Machine Gun Kelly’s New Movie “Good Mourning”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox had a bird’s eye view into Machine Gun Kelly’s creative process when he wrote his new movie “Good Mourning.” Read more!

Megan Fox has claimed Machine Gun Kelly penned the script for “Good Mourning” in just three days.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the recent Hollywood premiere of the new comedy, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress revealed that her musician fiancé churned out the screenplay for the project in record time.

“I mean, he was amazing,” Megan Fox praised. “He wrote the whole movie in like, three days, which is incredible. You could see his bursts of creativity, where he sort of downloads something from the universe and puts out an amazing product really quickly.”

The film follows London Clash, a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing true love and starring in a major movie.

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, co-directed the movie alongside Mod Sun, with the likes of Megan, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Pete Davidson, and Whitney Cummings all making appearances.

“This movie – it came from kind of like, a depressed place and turned into a comedy. It’s funny, ’cause when you start to invite light into your life, it’ll find its way to manifest in that way,” added Kelly.

Good Mourning is now showing in U.S. cinemas.