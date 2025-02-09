Megan Fox’s Ex Vows To Keep MGK’s Name Out Of His Mouth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brian Austin Green is putting the brakes on public feuds after taking a jab at Machine Gun Kelly over Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green isn’t one to stir the pot publicly, but this time, frustration got the best of him.

After taking a swipe at Machine Gun Kelly over his recent remarks about Megan Fox, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is stepping back, vowing to stay silent moving forward.

Green, 50, briefly lashed out at MGK on social media, calling for the rapper to “be honest” amid his highly publicized split from Fox.

However, during an appearance at a Los Angeles book launch, he admitted that he’s had a change of heart.

“I spoke my mind,” Green told People, referencing the now-deleted Instagram Stories post. “But then I’ve since come to terms with the fact that I won’t do that anymore. I’m going to shut up and just sit back.”

His outburst came after MGK pushed back against speculation surrounding his tumultuous relationship with Fox.

The two, who had been engaged in an on-and-off romance, officially ended things late last year, shortly after revealing they were expecting a child together.

Green—who was married to Megan Fox for over a decade and shares three children with her—didn’t hold back when addressing MGK’s reaction to public scrutiny.

“Bro. Just be honest for once in your life,” he wrote in the fiery post. “Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

Looking back, Green admitted the public callout wasn’t typical of him, but he felt compelled to respond.

“That’s not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it,” he explained.

While Green doesn’t expect to hear from MGK anytime soon, the actor has made one thing clear—he’s done airing grievances online.

As for the ongoing drama between Fox and MGK, the dust has yet to fully settle, but Green is officially taking a seat in the audience.