Megan Thee Stallion To Headline 2024 Broccoli City Festival’s Stellar Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion is set to headline the Broccoli City Festival this summer, during one of the most anticipated music and culture festivals on the East Coast.

Organizers Broccoli City and Live Nation Urban have unveiled a lineup that features Megan Thee Stallion alongside an array of artists, including Gunna, Lil Yachty, and Concrete Family.

The festival, which will take place on July 27 and 28, promises to blend high-energy performances with innovative, interactive experiences that aim to engage attendees in ways far beyond traditional music events.

In addition to the electrifying headliners, the festival boasts a range of talented performers such as PartyNextDoor, Victoria Monet, Kaytranada, Key Glock, and Sexyy Red, highlighting the diversity and depth of today’s music scene.

However, Broccoli City Festival is setting itself apart by offering more than just music; it introduces a constellation of live experiences and interactive engagements.

Highlights include segments with Issa Rae, a range of comedy acts, immersive karaoke sessions led by Bryson Tiller, and unique showcases such as the Hoe Down featuring Tanner Adell.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s lineup and the move to Audi Field, which reflects our festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit,” said Brandon McEachern, Co-Founder of Broccoli City Fest. “It’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture,” McEachern said, highlighting the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and progress.

Tickets will go on sale on March 22, so fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot at what promises to be one of the summer’s most unforgettable events.

The festival aims to entertain, inspire, and empower communities, setting a new benchmark for what a music festival can achieve.