Megan Thee Stallion will be on hand to cut the ribbon and open a brand new venue in Houston called the 713 Music Hall!

Megan Thee Stallion has been handed the honor of opening the 713 Music Hall in her native Houston, Texas.

The rapper will cut the ribbon on the venue on December 3rd, and can’t wait to headline a hometown concert.

“It’s always special to come back home and perform in front of my OG hotties,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to take the stage and celebrate the grand opening of 713 Music Hall. It’s going to be unforgettable!”

Megan will be able to celebrate her college graduation at the gig – she will wrap up her studies in health administration at Texas Southern University later next month.

She started the celebrations on Thursday by stripping down to satin underwear in the school’s colors and posting shots online.

The rapper showed off her famous curves while rocking a Texas Southern University sash around her neck and silver stilettos.

“Showed my a** and still went to class,” she captioned the slideshow. “IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS.”

Her commencement ceremony will take place on December 11th.