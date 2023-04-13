Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Her Label Of Mismanaging Money; Seeks Judge’s Help

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion raised concerns about 1501 Certified Entertainment’s ability to compensate her if she wins her lawsuit against the label.

Megan Thee Stallion asked a judge to appoint a third party to handle her label’s finances.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of running low on funds in a motion filed on Thursday (April 13). Her concerns emerged in her lawsuit against 1501 and its owner Carl Crawford.

The multi-platinum selling artist claimed 1501’s primary bank account has less than $10,000 in it despite millions in deposits. She believed Crawford, J. Prince and Gee Roberson raked in money from her music without properly paying her.

Megan Thee Stallion worried about 1501’s ability to compensate her if she wins her lawsuit. She wanted a judge to enlist a third party to manage 1501’s money.

Earlier this year, Crawford expressed regret over publicly beefing with his label’s breakout star. 1501 issued a statement pledging its support ahead of her next release.

“We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors,” 1501 proclaimed. “The 1501 staff is dedicated to a successful and exciting launch of this new project!”

Megan Thee Stallion sued 1501 for royalties and sought her release from her contract. She began her legal battle against the label in 2020.