Megan Thee Stallion Bashes Incels & Says She Has “Best Pen In The Game”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion provided fans with a freestyle over Far East Movement’s “Like a G6” amid her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Megan Thee Stallion released a new freestyle over Far East Moment’s “Like a G6” on Monday (May 20). The multi-platinum-selling showcased her rap skills ahead of her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Megan this, Megan that, b####, boohoo/You’re really mad Megan ain’t wanna f### with you/Dog-ass b####, long hair like a shih tzu/Thumbing through this m############ dough like fufu/In the booth, I’m the one they can’t hang with/Def Jam, y’all letting jokes get famous/Anything get these incels hype/N##### think they get stripes ’cause they out here doing lame s###,” she rapped.

She concluded, “Gaultier, b####, you know I been a GOAT to your fave/On ballpoint, I got the best pen in the game.”

Megan began her 2024 Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis on May 14. The Houston Hottie will perform around the country through June 22 before taking a brief break and heading overseas for several European shows in July. Later that month, Megan will return to the U.S. for the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

A cameraman sued Megan weeks before the start of her tour. Emilio Garcia accused her of forcing him to watch her have sex with a woman on a 2022 trip to Ibiza.

Garcia said he became Megan’s personal cameraman in 2018. He continued to work for her until June 2023. Roc Nation allegedly told Garcia “his services would no longer be required.”

Megan’s ex-cameraman claimed she created a “hostile, abusive work environment.” Her attorney Alex Spiro downplayed the lawsuit.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” her lawyer said. “We will deal with this in court.”

Garcia sought more than six figures in damages. He wanted unpaid wages and other employee benefits.