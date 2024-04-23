Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Cameraman Sues Her For Making Him Watch Her Have Sex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Emilio Garcia, Megan Thee Stallion’s former cameraman, filed a lawsuit against her for alleged mistreatment.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former cameraman sued her for harassment and creating a hostile work environment in Los Angeles County on Tuesday (April 23). Emilio Garcia claimed Megan forced him to watch her have sex with a woman while he worked for her.

According to NBC News, Garcia became the rapper’s cameraman in 2018 and started working full-time for her in 2019. The sexual incident allegedly occurred when they traveled to Ibiza in June 2022.

Garcia said he was stuck in a car with Megan when she started having sex with a woman next to him. His lawsuit noted he “could not get out of the car as it was both moving, and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country.”

“I felt uncomfortable,” Garcia told NBC. “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

Megan allegedly told Garcia, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” per his lawsuit. The cameraman also accused her of fat-shaming him. Garcia’s attorney said he suffered from “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment.”

Garcia continued working for Megan until June 2023. Garcia said he was treated differently after the Ibiza trip. He received fewer bookings following a change in the way he was compensated. His lawsuit cited alleged violations regarding his misclassification as an independent contractor.

“Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct,” Garcia’s lawyer Ron Zambrano said. “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is illegal.”

Garcia sought more than six figures in his lawsuit. Megan has not commented on the allegations.