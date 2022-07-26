Megan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Sued Over “Go Crazy” – Detroit Duo Claims It’s A Rip-Off

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A lawsuit claims Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean’s “Go Crazy” ripped off a song released by a Detroit duo in 2012.

Two men are suing Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean for alleged copyright infringement.

According to Radar Online, Duawn Payne and Harrell James claim Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean’s “Go Crazy” collaboration is “strikingly similar” to the Detroit duo’s song “Krazy.” Payne and James contend “Go Crazy” is a rip-off of their track, which dropped in 2012.

Payne (stage name Go Hard Major) and James (a.k.a. H Matic) released their song on ReverbNation. They also handed out CDs featuring the track and performed it at multiple nightclubs in Detroit.

Their lawsuit suggests Big Sean played a significant role in the supposed copyright infringement. Payne and James insinuate he came across the song at some point since he’s from Detroit.

“The sale of thousands of physical copies of CD’s featuring the Copyrighted Work on the streets of West Detroit and the parking lots of hip hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by [Big Sean] provide further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” the lawsuit states.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Go Crazy” appears on her 2020 album Good News. J.R. Rotem produced the song, which features Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

Payne and James sent a cease and desist to Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean in March. The Detroit duo is now seeking unspecified damages for copyright infringement.