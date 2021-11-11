Big Sean Share Photos Of The Movie Theatre He’s Building In Detroit

Big Sean first announced plans for the movie theatre back in 2018 but had to postpone construction due to the global pandemic.

Big Sean has announced that he is building a movie theatre in his native Detroit.

Sean began construction back in 2018 but like so many pre-pandemic plans, he had to put the project on hold. Now, as restrictions have eased, Big Sean and Emagine are back to work. The “Bounce Back” rapper took to social media to show his followers the lot where the movie theatre is currently being built.

“Building my 1st movie theatre in Detroit, pandemic slowed us down but it’s on the way!!!” He said proudly. “A dream come true, what else should I put in here? Arcade? Lounge? Bowling? A intimate Venue? Community Center? Let me know”

Back in 2018 when Big Sean first announced his plans the theatre was intended to be a multi-purpose venue. The proposal featured 10 to 12 movie screens as well as a 300-seat auditorium. Since then, Big Sean may have upgraded a few ideas. At the time, he had this to say:

“There is no major movie theater in the city of Detroit — this makes no sense to me. I feel that it is necessary to build a theater in the city, not only because of the joy and inspiration movies will bring to people’s lives, but I hope this theater will become a hub of creativity — a place for intimate concerts, lectures, meetings, and other events.”

Big Sean released a video from his surprise collaboration EP with Hit-Boy, ‘What You Expect.’ The visuals for ‘The One’ dropped on November 9. The pair have already released videos for the tracks ‘What A Life’ and ‘Loyal To A Fault’ from the EP. Watch it below.