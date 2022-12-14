Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Tory Lanez For “Making This All About A Sex Scandal” During Testimony  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion testified that Tory Lanez shot her but said the case turned into a story about “about who I’m having sex with.”

Megan Thee Stallion had her first opportunity to testify in front of a judge on Tuesday (Dec. 13), giving her account of what happened on that evening in July 2020 when she alleges Tory Lanez shot her in the foot.

The “Plan B” hitmaker took the stand at around 11:15 am and proceeded to give three hours of harrowing testimony. The Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta asked the Texas native if she was nervous. “I just don’t feel good. I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this,” Megan replied.

After the lunch break, Megan was even more emotional than she had been during the morning session, breaking down several times while on the stand, according to Rolling Stone.

“Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life,” Megan Thee Stallion stated.

During the trial, the Grammy Award winner admitted she lied to the media when she denied being “intimate” with the singer. She explained she was left feeling “embarrassed,” and considered their relationship irrelevant to the shooting.

“This whole story was about who I’m having sex with, and I don’t understand why that matters,” she told the jury. “It’s disgusting at this point. How can I share my body with somebody who could shoot me?”

Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez of Telling “So Many Lies”

Megan Thee Stallion reaffirmed her allegations that it was Tory Lanez, not her former best friend Kelsey Harris, who shot her.

“Tory came out and told so many different lies, about me not being shot, about him not being the shooter, and making this all about a sex scandal,” she claimed.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper detailed the events surrounding the July shooting while on the stand. She also explained why she initially failed to tell police that Tory Lanez shot her.