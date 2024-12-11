Megan Thee Stallion & Blogger Ordered To Try To Settle Their Differences

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz are headed to court-mandated mediation in hopes of resolving their tangled legal fallout from the Tory Lanez shooting case.

Megan Thee Stallion will attempt to resolve her legal feud with blogger Milagro Gramz in a mediation session scheduled for March 2025

The session is part of a court-mandated effort to address allegations of defamation, harassment, and cyberstalking, which Megan claims have caused significant emotional and reputational harm.

The conflict arises from a years-long dispute following the 2020 shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez, for which Lanez was convicted in 2023 and is serving a ten-year prison sentence.

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit in October against Gramz—real name Milagro Cooper—alleging that the blogger targeted her in a sustained campaign of disinformation and harassment.

Central to the case are claims that Gramz promoted baseless conspiracy theories, including the alleged disappearance of the firearm used in the shooting, despite Megan’s legal team confirming the weapon remains in Los Angeles Police Department custody.

Additional accusations include amplifying explicit deepfake content to her audience, which Megan Thee Stallion claims violates Florida law and exacerbates her suffering.

Represented by the nonprofit legal organization Unite the People—best known for supporting Lanez in his appeal—Gramz has pushed back against the lawsuit, calling it an attack on her First Amendment rights.

She filed a motion to dismiss the case in November, arguing the allegations lack merit and accusing Megan of using the legal system to stifle her ability to report on the Tory Lanez trial.

Gramz’s legal counsel described the lawsuit as a superficial attempt to control the narrative rather than a legitimate defamation claim.

As the legal battle has escalated, the court has stepped in to encourage a resolution outside the courtroom.

Retired Judge Scott Silverman will oversee the mediation, which aims to find common ground between the parties before the case moves toward potentially lengthier litigation.

Both Megan and Gramz are required to file a mediation report no later than seven days after the scheduled conference, a directive issued by Chief Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga.

The mediation is for March 10 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom.