Megan Thee Stallion Sues Blogger Over Alleged “Harassment” About Tory Lanez Shooting Case 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against a blogger for allegedly spreading “outlandish” rumors about the Tory Lanez shooting case.

Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly taking legal action against a blogger, suing the social media personality for allegedly “churning out falsehoods” amid a “campaign of harassment,” stemming from the Tory Lanez shooting.

The Houston native filed a lawsuit on Wednesday (October 30) accusing Milagro Gramz of waging a campaign to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements” about her, according to Billboard.

In 2022, a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison in 2023.

In her lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion claims Gramz consistently questioned whether she was shot and claimed she was “caught trying to deceive the courts.” Megan’s lawyers argue Gramz has pushed other lies about the case, including recently spreading the “outlandish claim” that the gun used to shoot Megan was missing.

“Defendant Cooper’s statements recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not,” Megan’s lawyers wrote. “The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Megan’s filing also claims Gramz “encouraged her followers” to watch an explicit “deepfake” of the Grammy-Award-winning rapper, violating Florida law.

“Defendant Cooper willfully and maliciously promoted the Deepfake Video without Ms. Pete’s consent,” the lawsuit notes.

The complaint also alleges that Gramz engaged in cyberstalking caused intentional emotional distress, and violated privacy.

Milagro Gramz Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawsuit

Milagro Gramz addressed the lawsuit on social media, vowing to countersue Megan Thee Stallion.

Gramz also shared an alleged quote from the rapper’s lawyer accusing her of being “a paid surrogate” of Tory Lanez.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed she suffered “a breakdown” amid the scrutiny that followed the 2020 shooting. In the trailer for her upcoming documentary In Her Words, Megan reveals the backlash left her “in shambles.”