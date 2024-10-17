Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On “Breakdown” After Mother’s Death & Tory Lanez Shooting In New Doc 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In the trailer for the new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion recalls having a breakdown amid the backlash after the Tory Lanez shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about some of the most difficult situations she ever experienced, addressing the death of her mother and the backlash that followed after getting shot by Tory Lanez in the trailer for her upcoming documentary In Her Words.

The Amazon Prime documentary trailer arrived on Wednesday (October 16) and opened with Meg admitting, “I’m not having fun right now,” and saying she’s going to cancel her shows.

Megan revealed how instrumental her late mother was at the start of her music career and reflected on how deeply her loss affected her.

“I wouldn’t be here without my mom,” she says. “My mom was like a gangsta rapper. I was like, ‘When I get older I really want to be like her.’”

Megan recalled the death of her mother in 2019, admitting she was “in shambles.” The Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed she suffered “a breakdown” amid the scrutiny that followed the 2020 shooting.

“I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started really getting crazy, I didn’t have [my mother],” she explained. “That’s when I started getting the backlash. The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media.”

Over video of her collapsing in tears, Megan admitted, “I had really had, like, a real breakdown.”

“I want people to understand how this affected me,” she said, adding, “I want people to see how I feel. I been through so much I can’t give up.”

The Megan Thee Stallion documentary will premiere on October 31 via Amazon Prime Video.