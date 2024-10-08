Megan Thee Stallion & Roc Nation Get Mixed Results In “Salacious” Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s former cameraman sued her and Roc Nation, claiming she forced him to watch her have sex.

A California judge granted Megan Thee Stallion’s request to transfer her former cameraman Emilio Garcia’s lawsuit to New York. Judge Hernan Vera allowed the change of venue but refused Roc Nation’s bid to be removed from the case, per court documents obtained by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

“Viewing the complaint in a light most favorable to plaintiff, as the court muse for purposes of this motion, the court finds that plaintiff has plausibly alleged a joint employer relationship,” the judge ruled. “The court can draw the reasonable inference that Roc Nation, who had the ability to fire plaintiff and control how plaintiff was paid, may be considered a joint employer … Dismissal at this stage is improper.”

Garcia sued Megan for harassment and multiple labor violations in April 2024. The lawsuit accused Megan of forcing Garcia to watch her have sex on a work trip.

“On or around June 2022, plaintiff was traveling on tour with Stallion in Ibiza, Spain,” the lawsuit claimed. “After a night out, plaintiff, Stallin and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, Stallion and one of the other women start having sex right beside Plaintiff. Plaintiff could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. Plaintiff was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal. The following day, Stallion inquired whether plaintiff was in the SUV the previous night. Plaintiff confirmed that he was in the SUV. Subsequently, Stallion instructed, ‘Don’t ever discuss what you saw.’ Stallion berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards plaintiff such as ‘Fat b####, ‘Spit your food out,’ and that ‘You don’t need to be eating.’”

Megan’s lawyers disputed Garcia’s “unfounded salacious” allegations. Her legal team said Garcia made up “sensationalist claims of sex, debauchery and workplace harassment” to seek attention and tarnish her reputation.

“Plaintiff is a con artist who is manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn in a desperate attempt to boost his failed singing career while trying to tear down the successful career of Megan thee Stallion,” her attorneys declared.

Roc Nation was named as Megan’s co-defendant in the lawsuit. Jay-Z’s label asked to be dismissed, insisting it was never Garcia’s employer. Judge Vera determined Garcia sufficiently established the possibility of Megan and Roc Nation’s joint employer relationship.