Megan Thee Stallion Excited By Creative Freedom Cardi B Gives Her On Songs

Megan Thee Stallion explained how easy the creative process is whenever she collaborates with rap star Cardi B. Read more.

Megan Thee Stallion enjoys collaborating with Cardi B because the rapper gives her creative freedom on her verses.

Megan Thee Stallion first teamed up with Cardi B for their raunchy 2020 hit “WAP,” and they reunited for their second collaboration, “Bongos,” in September.

In an interview with Billboard, Megan explained that she enjoys jumping on Cardi’s tracks because the hip-hop star lets her do whatever she wants.

“She literally just let me do me. This is the second time she’s sent me a song, and I’ll be like, ‘Friend, can I do whatever I want to do on the beat? I’m finna put two verses on here, all right?’ She always let me do whatever I want to do creatively,” Megan Thee Stallion shared. “I love the creative freedom that she gives me.”

Cardi, 31, also likes to receive suggestions for how to make a song better as a whole.

“She’ll ask me what I think about this song like, ‘OK, how you think we could make it better? What should we do next? Just do whatever you wanna do and then we’ll piece it together,'” Megan Thee Stallion explained. “She’s always open to whatever I’m saying or any suggestion, so I love that about her. She not scared to try nothing, and her ego ain’t big. She’s not a woman that’s scared to say, ‘You’re right.’ So, I really love that about her work-wise.”

The duo performed “Bongos” live for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September.