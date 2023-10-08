Megan Thee Stallion Says Cardi B Is “Shy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion says one of the most vocal, and outspoken rappers, Cardi B, was “so shy” when they first met

Cardi B was “so shy” when she first met Megan Thee Stallion. During an interview with Billboard, the 28-year-old divulged details about her relationship with her friend and collaborator, Cardi B.

“Friendship-wise, she’s just so real,” Megan Thee Stallion said of Cardi. “When I first met her, she was so shy! Anybody’ll probably see her online and they think her personality gonna be one way, no, it’s so opposite.”

The “Savage” rapper continued, “But like as we got more (close as) friends – you know people start off shy and then they get like, ‘Oh, yeah, this the real you?’ – I feel like I definitely get to see the real her.”

Megan noted that what she likes most about the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is her kindness.

“She’s just so nice, and she’s really a kind person. That’s what I really like about her. And she just raw,” she shared. “First thing that come to that lady brain, she gon’ say it! And I like that. I respect people like that. She’s definitely a ‘take it how you wanna take it’ type of person.”

The two performers collaborated back in 2020 with their hit song “WAP.” The track received multiple award nominations, including the MTV Video Music Award for the Song of Summer.

Most recently, the pair worked together on their new song “Bongos.” They first performed the hit at this year’s MTV VMAs in September.