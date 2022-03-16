Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates New Single By Dropping Her ‘H-Town Hottie Pie’ With Goldbelly

Megan thee Stallion celebrates her new track, “Sweetest Pie,” by teaming up with Goldbelly to present Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie.

Megan thee Stallion recently teamed up with Dua Lipa on the new track, “Sweetest Pie.”

If you know anything about the Houston native, she knows how to make money out of every situation, so it is no surprise that she linked with Goldbelly, a curated online marketplace for regional and artisanal foods made by local food retailers, to present Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie.

The “Savage” chart-topper is selling her twist on a southern delectable pecan pie.

However, to ride alongside her new single, they have added an extra ummph of sugar to make it actually “the sweetest pie.”

Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie measures 10 inches all around and feeds up to eight people. It is loaded with butterscotch chips, pecans, coconut, vanilla, butter, honey, a little salt, and dusted with edible gold.

Packaged in a custom gold and pink Megan thee Stallion box and shipped frozen, it will cost $59 to order and can only be purchased through the Goldbelly system.

Instructions note that pie lovers can keep the pecan pie for up to one week at room temperature, but one month if left in the freezer. However, if the pie tastes as good as it looks, it probably will not last a full day.

To promote the pie, Megan thee Stallion does a fun taste test of a few pies submitted by fans worldwide.

All can be ordered on Goldbelly.