Megan Thee Stallion Puts “WAP” On The Shelf; Drops Her Freaky Ways For Celibacy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is putting a pause on her ‘Hot Girl’ antics with a significant shift in her lifestyle.

Megan Thee Stallion expressed her decision to embrace celibacy in a candid Instagram live session with her fans, marking a notable departure from her previously unapologetic and seductive persona.

This declaration comes in the wake of the 28-year-old artist’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, also known as Pardi, whom she accused of infidelity in her recent single “Cobra.”

Megan’s decision seems to be driven by personal revelations and public misconceptions about her, on the heels of Pardi’s diss track “Thee Person.”

Megan Thee Stallion pointed out the toxicity she perceives in her relationships with men, particularly those she refers to as being from the “streets.” This acknowledgment of a toxic environment has led her to decide to be more selective in her interactions with men, intending to avoid such unhealthy relationships in the future.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion expressed frustration over how the public perceives her, stating that people seem to focus more on her sexual image rather than her music.

“It’s like nobody be listening to my music. They be like ‘Megan Thee Stallion, I cannot believe she likes to have sex. I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f####,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to everybody talking about how many men she’s dealt with in the industry pic.twitter.com/Yp9lvU7EPT — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) November 23, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion shared her exasperation about being labeled as a “sex freak” and being misunderstood by the public, prompting her to declare, “I’m not a freak anymore. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired of the streets.”

Megan’s relationship with Pardi began in early 2021 and became public at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

However, the relationship faced challenges, including Megan’s legal battle with Tory Lanez, who shot her in the foot in July 2020.

Pardi publicly supported Megan during this time. The couple’s split has since been followed by Megan being seen with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku and Pardi dating singer Jada Kingdom.