Pardison Fontaine Trashes Megan Thee Stallion, Talks About Her Dead Mom, Claims She Got Liposuction

Pardison Fontaine fires back at Megan Thee Stallion with a startling new diss track, escalating their public spat over cheating allegations

Pardison Fontaine just dropped a scathing diss track aimed at his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, in response to allegations of infidelity she made in her song “Cobra.”

This accusation led to Fontaine’s musical counterattack with “THEE PERSON,” where he directly addresses Megan Thee Stallion, challenging her allegations and reflecting on the end of their relationship.

The roots of this conflict lie in the release of Megan’s “Cobra,” where she accuses an unnamed ex of cheating in a strikingly personal manner.

The lyric, “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” suggests a deep betrayal, igniting speculation among fans about Pardison’s role in this narrative.

Countering these claims, Pardison Fontaine’s “THEE PERSON” paints a different picture of their relationship. He mentions Megan’s past associations and implies she might have been untruthful about her romantic history.

Pardison Fontaine dropped some strong bars at Megan Thee Stallion, mentioning her dead mom while claiming that his ex-lover had liposuction and was lying to her fans by posting gym pictures and talking about her workout routine.

“I asked you to your face did you f### them n#####/And you swore on your mother/I knew from then, I couldn’t trust her/More lies from the lips of a lover,” Paridson Fontaine raps.

“Be for real/you ain’t even realistic/Got lipo then you started posting gym pics/The things that you’re doing is sadistic/Spent four hours doin’ glam, not a blemish/But your foundation is off, you need to fix it/Clean up your spirit and not just your image,” he spits in another barbed bar.

The song is Fontaine’s way of sharing his perspective on their breakup and the accusations against him, claiming Megan Thee Stallion was seeking attention and clicks and said he hoped she gets “the help” she needs.

The relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine began in October 2020 and turned public in February 2021.

Once a celebrated part of Hip-Hop culture, their connection has now devolved into the pair trading subliminal disses.

The new rap contrasts his last lyrics dedicated to Megan, which came as a poem during a performance at Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles in May of 2023.

In that performance, the then love-struck Pardi gushed:

You’re a survivor but not a victim/somewhere in between God forgive him and I gotta get him/That’s why you don’t ever let these b###### get you out your rhythm

So far, Megan has yet to reply to the diss track, which is the first single from Pardison Fontaine’s upcoming mixtape titled “Ex T8pe,” which will drop on 12/12/23.

“That’s crazy cause she didn’t mention names at all… this just goes to show a hit dog gonna holla… this wild,” one user exclaimed, while another person said, “she didn’t say in her house or bed, she said, in the spot that she slept in; her pen is definitely better.”

You see the stuff Pardi saying ? He said you cheated on him first and got lipo, if you ain’t heard yet — Mike From Queens (@_mikefromqueens) November 18, 2023

This man said you talk s### like you keisha then cry like a Karen #Pardi I’m sorry he ate that pic.twitter.com/bHvnxLnc1H — TRACI THE SIS N LAW BBY CUZN (@_SEXIIR3D) November 18, 2023

Damn Megan you let ya producer clapped them cheeks too lmfao no wonder he be going so hard for her and s### 🤣🤣 #Pardi pic.twitter.com/GQzJEyCRAp — RedJaden28🌊🏄🏽‍♂️ (@RedJaden28) November 18, 2023

Talk like a Keisha but cry like a Karen #Pardi pic.twitter.com/XDeWlcA7vg — Reasonable Ru (@REASONABLERU) November 18, 2023