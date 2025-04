Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee stallion and Ciara are going viral after showing off their thigh strength doing the gravity-defying Chair Challenge at Coachella.

Ciara and Megan Thee Stallion set fans in a spin after nailing the viral Chair Challenge backstage at Coachella after wowing the audience with a surprise joint performance.

Megan, who rocked Weekend 1 with a tightly choreographed set and multiple outfit swaps, brought out Ciara to perform “Roc Steady,” a track that samples Ciara’s early 2000s hit “Goodies.”

But it wasn’t just the music that had social media buzzing — it was the moment both stars tackled the now-famous Chair Challenge.

The dance, which involves a series of gravity-defying moves using a foldable chair, has taken over TikTok and Instagram.

Inspired by choreography in the visuals from Ciara’s song “Ecstasy,” the challenge quickly became a viral sensation. Clips of people attempting the routine on rooftops, in studios and even parking lots have flooded social media.

On Monday (April 14), Ciara posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram carousel showing her performing the challenge backstage with Megan Thee Stallion and celebrating the moment it all came together.

The clip captured Megan telling Ciara, “I didn’t think I’d be able to do that.” Ciara replied, “I told you you could.” Megan added, “That was tough. That’s really thigh strength.”

Ciara demonstrated the move in a video with “Ecstasy” choreographer Taylor Terry earlier this month. “Defy gravity with me,” she urged her followers. “All you need is a foldable chair.”

The Chair Challenge continues to trend across platforms, with creators putting their own spin on the routine. Celebrities including Sherri Shepherd, Angela Simmons and Rocsi Diaz have all tried out the trend.

Even Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, couldn’t resist chiming in. After seeing the routine, he joked online about the possibility of baby number five.