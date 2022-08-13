Megan Thee Stallion Collaborated With Future To Challenge “Toxic” Men

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and Future’s song “Pressurelicious” appears on her ‘Traumazine’ album, which dropped on Friday (August 12).

Megan Thee Stallion discussed her Future-assisted single “Pressurelicious” during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation.

The 300 Entertainment artist explained why she wanted to work with Future on the song, which appears on her new album Traumazine. Megan Thee Stallion saw the collaboration as a way to troll guys who love Future’s “toxic” persona.

“I just feel like all the boys be talking s### about being toxic,” she told SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie. “And I mean, y’all ain’t the only ones that come with pressure, us too. So, the hot girls have to show, whatever the boys call themselves, we had to show them what was up.”

Megan Thee Stallion laughed about men championing toxic behavior, particularly on social media.

“There ain’t even no substance to it, y’all just toxic,” she said. “It just be like, ‘Yeah, we up kings.’ And we be like, ‘What y’all do?’ And it’s always something stupid. So, I’m like, ‘Come get y’all leader on the song. See how y’all like that.’”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine album is available now on DSPs and her website. The project includes guest appearances by Latto, Rico Nasty, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Sauce Walka, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye and Dua Lipa.