Megan Thee Stallion Says College Kept Her Grounded Despite Success

Megan thee Stallion says being in college has helped her stay grounded as her career as a top rapper continues to blow up!

Megan Thee Stallion has credited studying at college while being a Grammy award-winning rap megastar for keeping her “head straight”.

Meg is due to graduate with a degree in health administration from Texas Southern University later this year and being a student has ensured she hasn’t gotten too big for her boots.

Megan told People: “School has kept me grounded. I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

In February, Meghan reassured her social media followers that she’s committed to her studies despite her chart success, after one Twitter user cast doubt on her ambition.

Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe https://t.co/b6FmQVU2rh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

The rapper, who eventually hopes to open an assisted living facility in Houston, wrote: “Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe.”

Megan is thrilled that she’s managing to prove her doubters wrong by balancing her studies with her music career, adding: “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree (laughing emojis) SIKE.”