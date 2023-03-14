Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Working On Third Studio Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The leader of the Hotties appears ready to come back.

Grammy-winning rap star Megan Thee Stallion has been relatively quiet over the last few months. The self-described Hot Girl Coach was back outside over the weekend.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Megan Thee Stallion at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party on Sunday night. The ET red-carpet correspondent asked the Roc Nation-managed recording artist if she is working on any new music.

“Oh I am, new album, f### y’all hoes, bye!” responded Megan. Other celebrities such as Cardi B, Offset, Queen Latifah, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Donald Glover, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union also attended the Vanity Fair event.

We stay ready for Megan Thee Stallion's new album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b63FGCjKyA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming project will be her first full-length effort since Traumazine dropped in August 2022. That studio LP followed her debut album, 2020’s Good News. Both Traumazine and Good News peaked in the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 5.

In addition, Megan released the Make It Hot (2017), Tina Snow (2018), and Suga (2020) EPs. Her discography also contains the Fever mixtape from 2019 and the Something for Thee Hotties compilation from 2021.

While Megan Thee Stallion continued to excel professionally, controversy and trauma consumed the last several years of her personal life. Last December, a California jury convicted Canadian rapper/singer Tory Lanez on felony charges connected to the shooting of Meg in the summer of 2020.