Los Angeles D.A. Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion’s Bravery After Tory Lanez Conviction For Shooting Her

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is being celebrated by Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, who praised the rapper’s bravery despite intense scrutiny.

The Los Angeles District Attorney released a statement following the Tory Lanez’s trial verdict, in which the rapper was found guilty on all charges of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez, who had maintained his innocence, was convicted of assault with a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, and reckless discharge of a gun.

The conviction is related to the shooting incident in July 2020. He faces up to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced in January 2023.

George Gascon heaped praise on Megan Thee Stallion, who testified that Tory was the gunman who shot her in the feet after the two had attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

#BREAKING: District Attorney George Gascón announced that Daystar Peterson, the rap artist known as Tory Lanez, was convicted of assault today in the 2020 shooting and wounding of former female friend Megan Pete in the Hollywood Hills.#LACounty #LADAOffice



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ntcl7nYCbH — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) December 23, 2022

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face, and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation,” District Attorney George Gascon said.

“Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women,” Gascon said.

In October 2020, Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, sustained injuries to her foot and required surgery. She later spoke out about the incident, stating that Lanez had shot her in the foot after an argument. Tory Lanez denied the allegations and claimed that he was trying to protect Megan from harm.

The case made headlines and sparked a conversation about domestic violence and how women, particularly Black women, are often not believed or taken seriously when reporting such crimes.

“I’d also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated,” George Gascon added.

Tory Lanez has 30 days to file a notice of appeal of the verdict.