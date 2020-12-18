Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & Pop Smoke Among TikTok’s Ten Most Viewed Artists Of 2020

(AllHipHop News)
TikTok exploded into the American mainstream in 2020. The China-based video-sharing company got an unexpected co-sign from entertainment icon Beyoncé as well as a serious banishment threat from United States President Donald Trump.
In the end, TikTok became one of the preferred social media applications for the under-21 crowd. It helped spark worldwide trends that put instant spotlights on international music artists through viral dance challenges and lipsync performances.
TikTok has now released its “Music 2020” recap. Rap was overwhelmingly the most popular genre on the platform by a wide margin over Pop, R&B/Soul, and Electronic. Plus, Hip Hop acts dominated the app’s year-end lists.
Megan Thee Stallion came in at #1 on the 2020 tally of the ten most viewed artists on TikTok. The Houston rapstress was bolstered by two Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles – “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The rest of the Top 5 includes Doja Cat (#2), Pop Smoke (#3), DaBaby (#4), and Roddy Ricch (#5).
@keke.janajah
NEW DANCE ALERT! 🚨 if u use my dance tag me so i can see🤗 @theestallion #writethelyrics #PlayWithLife #foyou #fyp #foryoupage #newdance #savage
When it comes to the fastest songs to hit a billion video views on TikTok, once again Hip Hop was at the pinnacle. Drake’s chart-topping “Toosie Slide” generated a billion views in just three days, and Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion achieved that feat in two weeks. Ying Yang Twins’s “Say I Yi Yi,” Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas,” and Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings” also landed in the Top 10.
In addition, TikTok named Ying Yang Twins’s “Say I Yi Yi”, Run DMC’s “It’s Tricky,” and J. Cole’s “No Role Modelz” as “catalog hits” that had a major impact with users in 2020. 24kGoldn, Flo Milli, ppcocaine, The Kid Laroi, and 11 other musicians were highlighted by TikTok as emerging artists this year.
TikTok’s Top 10 Most Viewed Artists By Catalog For 2020:
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Doja Cat
- Pop Smoke
- DaBaby
- Roddy Ricch
- Melanie Martinez
- Don Toliver
- Dua Lipa
- 24kGoldn
- Lil Uzi Vert
TikTok’s Fastest Songs To A Billion Video Views For 2020:
- “Toosie Slide ” – Drake
- “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
- “Therefore I Am” – Billie Eilish
- “Lets Link” – WhoHeem
- “Say I Yi Yi” – Ying Yang Twins
- “Where Is The Love?” – The Black Eyed Peas
- “Whole Lotta Choppas” – Sada Baby
- “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
- “Mood Swings” – Pop Smoke
- “THICK” – DJ Chose & Beatking