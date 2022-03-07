Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Confirm New Collab Coming This Week

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have been asking for a collab ever since a mashup of the pair went viral, and now it’s nearly here.

Megan Thee Stallion announced she has a song coming with Dua Lipa that will arrive this week.

The Houston native teased the collab on her social media with artwork featuring photos of herself and the Albanian-born British pop star. The colorful image sees the women as literal icing on the cake as Megan The Stallion announces “3/11 🧁 @DUALIPA.”

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa shared a post of her own which also included a snippet of what appears to be the single. She took to Instagram to promote the new track with a clip featuring Megan rapping, “Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.”

Megan Thee Stallion will join the “Don’t Start Now” singer as a special guest on her North-American Future Nostalgia tour later this month.

The “W.A.P” hitmaker shared her desire to work with Dua Lipa after seeing a mashup of the pair that went viral.

levitating but megan thee stallion is featuring pic.twitter.com/H6UoFE3AbY — wait! my purse… (@justice4glitter) October 3, 2020

“Somebody asked me about Dua Lipa, I love Dua Lipa, she’s so fire. I really want to do a song with Dua Lipa. I saw this like mashup on Twitter and it was fire,” she said in a June 2021 interview. The “Levitating” singer replied: “I love you @TheeStallion let’s get it!!!!” via her IG Story.

.@theestallion talks about @DuaLipa and the "Levitating" mashup that went viral:



"I love Dua Lipa, she's so fire. I really do wanna a song with Dua. I saw this mashup on Twitter and it was fire."

pic.twitter.com/x0odvJaml7 — Megan Charts (@StallionOnChart) June 11, 2021

Keen fans will note that Megan Thee Stallion hinted at the collaboration during an interview with E! News last month.

“The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire,” Megan revealed.

The song is due to arrive on streaming platforms on March 11.