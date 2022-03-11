Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Drop Enchanting “Sweetest Pie” Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have dropped their new single ahead of Meg’s upcoming appearances on the “Future Nostalgia” tour.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have finally delivered their much-hyped new single, ”Sweetest Pie,” which the pair have been teasing all week.

Both songstresses dropped artwork, snippets, and other teasers for the song throughout the week.

🧁 SWEETEST PIE 🧁 @theestallion 🧁 TOMORROW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So excited i’m crying sugary icing out of my tear ducts!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f4p56KRieJ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 10, 2022

The H-Town Hottie also shared some new stunning images from the visuals. Megan is glad in a full-length figure-hugging fishtail black gown in one and, in complete contrast, clad candy colors in another. Watch the video below.

New promotional picture of Megan Thee Stallion for her new single, #SweetestPie pic.twitter.com/UhB0blMG68 — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) March 11, 2022

sweetest pie in 3 DAYS with my girl @dualipa 🧁😛 drop a 🥧 if you’re excited pic.twitter.com/ANmAr92BSB — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 8, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Megan discussed the different sides of her personality during a recent interview with CR Fashionbook. “So we got Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg, and Suga,” she said of her alter egos. “Tina Snow is the side of me that’s a little more gangsta and will check you if you’re out of pocket. Hot Girl Meg is carefree and focused on living her best life at all times. Meanwhile, Suga is my more sensitive, sweet, vulnerable side.”

She also shared her thoughts on her sexually explicit lyrics and female sexual empowerment in music. “It’s not just about embracing sex,” Megan Thee Stallion explained. “It’s about embracing the confidence you have in yourself as a woman. Being bold is sexy. Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex.”

Megan continued, “Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom. I’m confident in myself and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality.”