Megan Thee Stallion Gets Her Own Emoji For College Graduation

Megan Thee Stallion received her own Twitter emoji as part of the online celebration of her graduation from Texas State University.

The emoji features Megan Thee Stallion with a cap, sticking her tongue out in signature fashion. Fans can use it by tweeting a variety of hashtags over the weekend.

“Hotties have a cute lil emoji we can use allll weekend to turn up for thee #Hottiegraduation,” Hot Girl Meg wrote.

Hotties have a cute lil emoji we can use allll weekend to turn up for thee #Hottiegraduation https://t.co/YpAn0kBKZU — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 10, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twitter emoji works with the hashtags #HottieGraduation, #MeganTheeStallion, #MeganTheeGraduate, #HottieGrad and #HotGirlGraduation. She previously received her own emoji from the social media platform in 2019.

The multi-platinum selling rapper will graduate from Texas State University on December 11. She’s receiving a degree in health administration.

A week prior to graduation, Megan Thee Stallion was going to perform in her hometown of Houston. She opted to cancel the concert in light of the tragedy at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” she said in a statement. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”