Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert Due To Astroworld Tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion canceled a college graduation concert in Houston out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing in her hometown on Friday as originally planned.

The Houston native has canceled a December 3rd concert, which was meant to celebrate her graduation from Texas Southern University. Megan Thee Stallion decided to call off the event in wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” she said in a statement. “Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion expressed her desire to help Astroworld Festival victims while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“Houston is my hometown,” she told ET. “It has a special place in my heart. I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. That’s my duty. That’s what I gotta do.”

A total of 10 people died from injuries suffered at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Travis Scott, Live Nation, NRG Stadium and more have been sued by hundreds of the event’s victims, who are seeking over $3 billion in damages.