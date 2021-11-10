Megan Thee Stallion Steps Up To Help Victims Of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion is showing love to her hometown of Houston by offering to help the victims who were impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival.

Meg wants to do what she can to aid the families of the eight fans who lost their lives in a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance at his NRG Park event on Friday (November 5th), as well as the hundreds of people were injured.

“Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart. I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. That’s my duty. That’s what I gotta do,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

“And we’re just sending prayers, and we’re sending condolences. And we’re sending positive energy to everybody and their family.”

Roddy Ricch, who performed before Scott hit the stage, previously announced he would donate his fee from performing at the event to the families of victims.

Travis has offered to cover the funeral costs for the eight victims, while he and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support.

The rapper is offering free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for anyone affected by the tragedy.

Travis will work with officials at the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National, and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.

A statement issued on behalf of the “Goosebumps” rapper said: “Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Drake – who had been on stage with Travis for part of the show – has also vowed to “be of service in any way I can” to help those affected.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

​”I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all,” Drake added.

Chiefs at ScoreMore Shows, who helped produce the festival alongside concert promoters at Live Nation, have also separately pledged to provide mental health counseling and will establish a fund to help with medical costs from the incident.