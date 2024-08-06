Megan Thee Stallion Endorsed Kamala Harris: Is Flau’jae Next?

Flau’jae chatted about Kamala Harris, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and much more in the dual threat’s interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

LSU women’s basketball star and Roc Nation-signed rapper Flau’jae hoped to perform at a Kamala Harris campaign rally like Megan Thee Stallion. Flau’jae eyed a gig in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, which Harris intended to visit on Friday (August 9) before a weather-related postponement.

“She’s coming to Savannah, Georgia, so I would’ve definitely popped out,” Flau’jae told AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur. “But it’s crazy. I got my song ‘Ready or Not.’ I’m like, ‘It’s crazy, I’m the one they want to represent/Young black girl, I could probably be the president.’ But I do think it’s important that rappers are taking the initiative to [help the campaign]. So, you got to think Megan Thee Stallion has a gajillion kabillion fans. And she has a lot of influence. And so anything to just get into the youth, that’s what I think Kamala’s trying to do is get in touch with the youth.”

Flau’jae discussed more than politics in her interview with AllHipHop. She also reflected on her duty to champion Hip-Hop culture and the art of rapping.

“I feel like it’s a kind of a dying sport right now,” she said. “Anybody could just go to the studio or record on their phone and call it Hip-Hop. And I think we’re getting further and further away from the core values of what Hip-Hop really is. I don’t think it’s enough students of the game. ‘Cause me, I like to go back. I studied all—you could ask me any questions just about Hip-Hop in general. It deriving from New York, DJ Kool Herc, everybody. So, I know about Hip-Hop and I feel like a lot of kids—when you want to be great, you got to study the greats. That’s what I always thought. So, me being a Hip-Hop connoisseur is kind of just like, I feel like I got a kind of responsibility for people to understand what Hip-Hop and how it’s changed throughout the years. Don’t make it wrong, but it’s about just going back to the core.”

Check out the full conversation with Flau’jae below.